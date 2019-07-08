Sugar Lake Recreational Properties offers abundant greenspace, a large covered picnic area, a quiet lake perfect for swimming or paddling, and a new dock, with boat slips available for lease.

Discover your lakefront family getaway, so close to home!

Pristine setting and year-round amenities await at Sugar Lake

Summer’s here and you know you want to be at the lake.

What you don’t want is all the crowds, and the struggle to find a cabin or RV site without driving hours to get there. You could invest in your own spot, but want to make sure it has year-round potential.

Welcome to Sugar Lake!

Located just an hour east of Vernon and less than two hours from Kelowna, Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is a 66-lot shared interest lakefront development that boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites.

So much to do … or do nothing at all!

The pristine Sugar Lake setting offers all the benefits of the larger north Okanagan lakes, with one big difference: the crowds.

The quiet spot is perfect for swimming or paddling, or relax on the spacious beach with a picnic or a good book. Of course, you can also take advantage of the new dock, where boat slips are available for lease. Additional on-site amenities include a lodge that welcomes guests from May through September, and a licensed, full-service bistro popular with both locals and guests.

As inviting as your Sugar Lake home-away-from-home is, there’s so much more on your doorstep to explore: hike thousands of hectares of forest, cast your rod into freshwater lakes, river and streams, or bring the mountain bikes to Silver Star, just a 90-minute drive away.

And that points to the awesome year-round possibilities of Sugar Lake, with fall hiking and fishing, winter skiing and snowshoeing, an early spring dip in the hot springs at Nakusp, and all manner of arts, activities and community events in the village of Cherryville just 14km north.

Turn-key properties offer peace of mind

Not only do Sugar Lake Recreational Properties offer year-round security and snow removal – making it even easier to get away throughout the seasons! – but the management team also oversees property rentals if you choose to include your site in the rental pool.

It’s a great way to maximize your investment when you’re not using it yourself, and all you have to do is turn the key when you leave. And if you ever change your mind, you can withdraw your property from the rental pool just as easily.

Knowing that bank financing can be challenging for recreational properties, the development group – all local to the Okanagan – also offer vendor financing for both the RV sites and cabins, so you can start making those family memories as soon as this summer!

Visit sugarlakelife.ca to learn more about your new year-round getaway.

 

The quiet Sugar Lake is ideal for family-friendly adventures.

Most Read