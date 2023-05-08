Find the perfect bike: Salmon Arm expert shares tips on choosing the right wheels

The knowledgeable staff at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm can help find the perfect bike for you.

Choosing the best bike for your needs can be tricky. Mountain bike or hybrid? Road bike or comfort bike? Traditional or electric?

Whether commuting, getting fit, exploring the great outdoors, or all of the above, a bicycle can be the perfect tool for the job.

“You want to take your time and make the right decision when choosing a new bike,” says Steve Stocker, Store Manager at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm. “It really depends on what you plan to use your bike for.”

Mountain bikes

If you’re itching to hit the trails or even some seriously rocky terrain, a high-performance mountain bike is the perfect choice for off-road cycling adventures.

“When you’re riding trails you want something with suspension,” Stocker says. “Most mountain bikes have it either just on the front forks or even dual-suspension to really smooth out the ride. Mountain bikes also have sturdier frames and thicker tires for more traction.”

Road bikes

If you’re thinking about commuting or just hitting the streets and bike paths for some summer fun, a road bike will likely suit your needs. These lightweight, efficient bikes are designed to give you a fast, smooth ride and to get you where you’re going – fast.

“Road bikes have thinner tires for less friction,” Stocker says. “This gives you more speed and control. And you don’t want suspension on a road bike because it would reduce speed.”

A wide selection of bike styles to choose from can help you find the one that suits your needs

Hybrid bikes

Plan on spending time both on the roads and trails? Consider a hybrid bike – versatile bikes designed for a wide range of cycling conditions. With elements of both road bikes and mountain bikes, hybrids are known for stable, comfortable rides suited for more casual riders, children and urban commuters.

“Hybrid bikes can be used for both off-road and the street, but they’re designed more for comfort, so you’d probably use them more on the roads and paths,” Stocker says.

Comfort bikes

Designed for leisurely city or countryside rides, cruiser bikes are one of the most comfortable types of bikes, boasting features that make them a great choice for low-speed casual riding.

“Comfort bikes usually have wide handlebars and tires, large comfortable seats and an upright seating position, giving you a very nice ride,” Stocker says.

E-bikes

Riding an E-bike is just like riding a standard bicycle – with a bit of a boost. These bikes feature motors, pedal assist and rechargeable batteries, making for an easier ride.

“These bikes are becoming more popular,” Stocker says. “Last year we only had a few models, now we have around eight different styles,” Stocker says. “Keep in mind that maintenance can cost a little more for these bikes, so do your research before buying.”

Safety gear – like helmets and bike lights – is essential when hitting the roads or trails on your new bike.

Bikes for all ages

Canadian Tire also carries a full range of kids’ bikes from toddler bikes and tricycles to youth mountain bikes. “Sizing your bike is very important, especially for kids,” Stocker says. “You should be able to stand comfortably with the crossbar between your legs and feet flat on the ground.

“And don’t forget about safety – we have a wide selection of helmets, bike lights and repair kits as well as saddlebags to carry it all.”

head to the store in The Mall at Piccadilly to check out the bikes!

