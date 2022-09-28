Heater Pro X Reviews: Effective Portable Heater That Works or Scam?

Having to go out in the cold is dreaded by everyone. Nobody wants to go outside and wait for the heaters to work so having a compact heater that you can carry around feels like a dream. Well, that dream of yours has come true! Heater Pro X is a compact portable heater that is better than most heaters on the market. It is a contemporary device that is affordable yet effective. The prices for central heating have reached an all-time high due to the increase in demand. That is where the Heater Pro X comes in which is small in size and light on your pockets but works well. Let’s find out more about this device.

What is Heater Pro X?

Heater Pro Xis a portable heater that you can carry around to your offices or motels. It has a thermostat and a timer and the controls are on a digital LED display on the heater. It can be plugged into an outlet of 350 watts and can be used to heat small rooms so that the people around you can also benefit from it. It directly plugs into a wall socket thus it takes little to no space. It operates quietly so you don’t have to worry about it making noise in your rooms.

How does Heater Pro X work?

Operating your Heater Pro X is very easy. You can plug it into the nearby socket and it keeps you warm without any hustle. Once you have plugged it in, you can set your desired temperature with the buttons on the device, set the speed at which you want it to pump the heat out, as well as your desired timer. You can also control it from a distance with the remote control that comes with it. It works perfectly without any hefty amount of bills.

Benefits and features of Heater Pro X:

The Heater Pro X has the following features and benefits:

800 watts of strong power.

Ceramic heating element.

Inserts into any wall outlet.

Timer and auto-off.

Digital thermostat.

LED display.

Rapid 3-second heat-up period.

Suitable for small rooms.

A 2700 rotating outlet plug enables access to other sockets.

Low noise operation (44.8 dB).

Overheating protection.

Temperature control.

Compact design that can be carried anywhere.

Remote control operations.

Rotates 270 degrees.

Does not have any cables or wires.

Who is it for?

If you want to reduce the heating cost of heating your house, you can use this portable device to only heat up the room you are currently in, then take it with you to another room if you want to switch. Using the 350-watt Heater Pro X means if you are cold very often and want a permanent solution, then this device is the solution to all your problems because you can take it with you anywhere.

Pricing

The official website of Heater Pro X offers many discounts and deals which are as follows:

1x Heater Pro X costs $59.95.

Most Popular: 2x Heater Pro X for $99.95, $49.98 per unit.

3x Heater Pro X for $139.95, $46.65 per unit.

5x Heater Pro X for $179.95, $35.99 per unit.

There is a 50% discount applied on your purchases which can be taken down at any time. You can also purchase a 2 years warranty for $9.95 and a 1-year warranty for $5.95. Moreover, you can also purchase velvet socks and an intelligent plug from the official website along with your order.

Where to buy it?

You can buy the Heater Pro X from the official website and avail of great deals and incentives. Placing an order takes only a couple of minutes and the order will be delivered right to your doorstep.

Refund Policy

There is a return policy for Heater Pro X that lasts for 30 days. It can be claimed within 30 days of your purchase. If you want a refund, simply contact their customer service, once they receive back your order and inspect it, they will contact you to issue your refund.

FAQs

Where should I plug it in?

Heater Pro X can be plugged into wall outlets only. To reduce the risk of fire or electric shock, connect directly to a ground three-prong wall outlet. Do not use it with an extension cord and read all the important safety precautions before use.

What is the heat coverage of Heater Pro X?

Heater Pro X heats up to 250 square feet.

What is the voltage rating?

The voltage rating of Heater Pro X is 220 Volts, Max.

What is the power consumption of Heater Pro X?

The power consumption of Heater Pro X is 800 watts.

Is this heater safe around children and pets?

Yes, Heater Pro X is safe for use around children and pets, but as with any device it should be used with care. It is made with a stay cool housing that is always cool to touch but it should still not be left unattended with pets or children for precautionary purposes.

Will Heater Pro X raise my utility bill?

No, the great thing about Heater Pro X is that it is energy efficient. It requires very little power to run as compared to other heating alternatives.

Conclusion

Heater Pro X is a compact and portable device that you can carry with you anywhere. You don’t have to feel cold anymore because this device will always be with you to keep you and others around you warm. Just plug it into a wall socket and you are good to go!