Holiday decorating trends – and where to find them in Salmon Arm

Find all the latest trends in indoor Christmas decor at Canadian Tire Salmon Arm.

The holiday season is one of the best times of the year, but you can always make it better with creative Christmas decorations that really set the mood.

Tammy Hysert, manager at Canadian Tire Salmon Arm, has some advice on the trends this year that can help you make this the most festive Christmas ever!

They have all the latest items sure to bring joy into your home – from colourful indoor lights, to ornaments, wreaths, stockings, table-top decor and even decorative snow.

Trendy trees

“We have a wide selection of Christmas trees to choose from, but our Canvas Collection LED pre-lit twig trees, seem to be a big favourite every year.”

In fact, they have trees of all styles, shapes and sizes – from cute table-top trees to selections nine feet or more – you can find just the right tree to fit any space in your home.

Choose from a trendy selection, including Canvas Collection Glisten and Maine trees, or the Noma Advanced Aurora music & light show Christmas tree.

Says happy customer Chris – “This product was so easy to set up…. End result is a great tree with a lot of colourful lights that are easily controlled by a handy easy to use foot petal.”

Canadian Tire Salmon Arm has a wide variety of Noma indoor Christmas lights to help you deck your home with the latest decor.

Table-top decor and more

At Canadian Tire Salmon Arm you’ll also find endless home accents, from candles and lanterns, snow-globes and dinnerware, to cozy Christmas throws and pillows – again, many from their popular Canvas Collections.

“We’ve had the Canvas Collections for a few years now, with a new theme each year, and an entire aisle in the store for each,” Hysert says. “Each theme is unique – some items in the Red, or Traditional Collection, include the Canadian Tire logo – with trees displayed at the end of each aisle, lit up with each colour and theme, so you can get a sneak peek!”

The Canvas Collections themes include Red, White, Gold, Silver, Brights (Kids), Thoughtfully Sourced (made from materials for those looking for eco-conscious choices).

“Also watch for Canadian designer Jillian Harris’ Canvas Collection, coming this Christmas season,” Hysert says. “It includes all kinds of nostalgic, vintage-inspired items to help you set a more traditional feel to your holiday decorating.”

Gift wrapping & accessories

Get creative with the lates trends in holiday gift wrapping at Canadian Tire, by choosing festive wrapping paper, gift boxes, and ribbons and bows from one of the Canvas Collections themes, to add that special touch.

Find out more about Canadian Tire Salmon Arm on Facebook before heading to their location in The Mall at Piccadilly.

#Salmon ArmChristmasShop Local