How many ways can you buy a car?

This past year has brought about a lot of changes, and yes, that even includes how we buy cars!

“We understand there are several different ways to buy a vehicle, so we’ve done what we can to support those avenues,” notes Jerrit Lindgren, sales manager of Salmon Arm’s Braby Motors.

If you’re interested in purchasing a new Dodge, Chrysler or Jeep, or browsing an extensive catalogue of pre-owned vehicles, here’s how this longtime family-owned business is making it happen!

You’re more than welcome to visit the dealership and browse the showroom floor in person for a firsthand experience of the many vehicles on hand.

They also understand life can get in the way, so phoning in or reaching out via email are alternatives that afford you more flexibility in your dealings.

How about having the vehicle delivered right to your front door? The Braby Motors team is happy to do that too! In fact, they even do business via Facebook marketplace, where in-depth videos from their sales team offer an detailed view of the vehicle, since you won’t be able to inspect it in person.

Inspection reports, reconditioning reports, vehicle history and its story – who owned it, what they used it for and why they sold it – all come included with your purchase.

Service you can count on

If you’re not in the market for a vehicle, you can still take advantage of Braby’s other available services.

Equipped with a fully certified service centre, their seven experienced technicians service all makes and models, keeping your vehicle running its best.

And at their detail centre, rest assured your vehicle will look its best! Understanding that cleanliness is a top concern for many, they now offer a sanitization package that gives your vehicle a spotless interior.

While the Braby team has added some innovative new ways to purchase your new or new-to-you vehicle, you can still look forward to the quality service they’ve been known for since 1965. Now on the third generation of the Braby family, they’ve maintained a strong family atmosphere.

“You can feel it when you walk in through our doors, everyone wants to go to work – they don’t have to. We love our jobs and I think it shows,” Lindgren notes.

By taking a transparent, honest and upfront approach, they help guide you through the purchasing process, answering all your questions to ensure you’re entirely happy and educated in your purchasing decisions.

“Finding a win-win situation for our customers is what we do, in every situation,” Lindgren says.

To learn more, visit Braby Motors online today or head to their Facebook to stay up to date on all their latest happenings.

