Is your home winter ready? 3 easy ways to tell if it’s time to replace your windows

The colder months are closing in fast, is your home prepared to keep the wind, rain and snow at bay? If not, then now is the time to get it ready but the foul weather arrives!

All areas of your home play a part in keeping you safe and warm inside, with your windows and doors playing a particularly key role. In some cases it can be clear that your windows need replacement and simply searching “window installation near me” is all you have to do to get started. But if you’re eyeing your windows with uncertainty, consider these three signs that your windows are in need of replacement.

Difficulty opening or closing your windows: Is opening your windows proving itself to be a challenge these days? Once you’ve got them open are you using your favourite book to keep them that way? Debris build up, warping and sagging are all common signs that your windows are beyond repair and in need of a full replacement. Whether or not they’ll require a full replacement or a retrofit is best assessed by a window replacement expert.

Ice, mould or condensation build up in, around and on your windows: Brrr…nothing more unsettling then waking up and finding ice forming inside your windows over night! While some condensation build up inside windows is normal, especially when there is high humidity, it can also point to a bigger problem. Fog, frost and even ice can occur in and around your windows if there is a broken seal and your windows are no longer insulating the way they should be. Mold, buckling or a spongy appearance on your window sill or around the window frame is another red flag that points to your windows needing to be replaced. While it may not feel urgent, moisture buildup can lead to mold in your walls and structural damage to your home. Better safe then sorry, as they say!

Window drafts: If your windows are failing to keep the cold air out and you're feeling notable drafts seeping through them, it's time to call in reinforcements. Older homes in particular are known for being drafty, but you certainly don't have to accept that fate lying down. Upgrading your leaky windows can make a substantial impact on your electrical bill and help keep you warm all winter long. Consider swapping out your home's windows for double or triple panned glass and reap the benefits of a more comfortable home and affordable energy bill.

Time for a replacement? Don’t make these common mistakes!

Factoring in price alone: Once you know it’s time for a replacement it can be easy to make decisions based solely on price, but that can cost you more in the long run. There is a reason the saying, ‘You get what you pay for,’ exists, and it’s never rang more true then when making decisions around home renovations. Opting for the cheapest option available often results in an inferior product and shoddy craftsmanship.

Don't skimp on the upkeep: When deciding on your replacement windows, an important factor to consider is the maintenance required. Different types of windows require different types of upkeep to ensure they look phenomenal and perform the way you want them to. Failure to keep up with regular maintenance can result in your new windows failing long before they should and you needing to replace them more often.

Improper installation: It might be tempting to try and install your new windows on your own but if you're not experienced in replacing windows, this is one renovation project that is best left to the professionals. Window replacement is complicated and if done incorrectly you'll likely end up with more problems then you started with. Take the time to find a respected and trusted contractor, read their reviews, chat up your friends and neighbours and make sure you're confident in your decision.

If it’s time for a window replacement, Kelowna’s Ecoline Windows is ready to serve you! From their base in the Okanagan, their window experts can serve home owners in all across BC. To consult with window experts and find a cost-effective solution for your home, call 778-400-2063!

Thanks to CleanBC’s Better Homes rebates you can receive up to $100.00 per window replacement, for up to 20 windows in your home, find out if you’re eligible for CleanBC Rebates today!

