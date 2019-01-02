Planning an Okanagan wedding? Find everything you need under one roof this Sunday!

To kick off the new year, and kick off your wedding preparations, Black Press Media is hosting a bridal fair that will help you check off that wedding to-do list.

It’s that time of year when soon-to-be brides and grooms will start to scour the Okanagan Valley for beautiful venues, florists, caterers and unique services for their big day, and we’ve created the perfect spot to do just that. Join Black Press Media as we host a Wedding & Events Affair on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okanagan College Centre for Learning building, 1000 K.L.O. Road, Kelowna.

The venue will be decorated with stunning features to replicate the look and feel of a wedding or event. Walk in and you’ll see the room decorated with seven wine barrels holding floral decor, wine bottles from

Vibrant Vine and soft accent lights. Accents of tulle, eucalyptus and lavender will line the staircase for an aromatic atmosphere.

Not only will you be able to peruse through vendors that can meet all your wedding needs, you’ll also have a chance to win a Pre-Honeymoon Getaway. The lucky winners will receive a three-night stay at the brand new Prestige Ocean Front Resort in Sooke B.C. The package includes two free return tickets from Kelowna to Victoria, one week free valet parking at the Kelowna Airport and a $100 meal voucher – total value is $4,000.

Fair attendees will need to visit select exhibitors in an attempt to answer secret questions to successfully complete their travel passport. Answers and questions will be revealed on the event day. All passports must be stamped in full to gain successful entry to the contest!

The event will simulate an actual wedding reception with a real ceremony to boot. To kick off the wedding event, we’ll have a couple renew their wedding vows and, you never know, we might even find another duo interested in getting married at the event.

The event will showcase DJ Aaron Gordon and still live models will be elegantly fitted in tuxes and wedding gowns offering inspiration for brides and grooms on their special day.

On top of that, Start Fresh; A Collaborative Kitchen Inc. will host a live cooking show, offering sample appetizers to be served to event participants and attendees. To complement the appie service, wine tasting will be provided by Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery.

Axe Monkeys will be stationed at the main entrance, offering a bride axe throwing competition with all profits going to charity. The winning bride will receive a two-night stay at the Vegas Bellagio in the Paris Hotel, limo to the hotel, dining in the dark at the blackout restaurant and two tickets to any show of the lucky winner’s choice.

2019 brides and grooms to be, Black Press created this event just for you!

Hitched runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at the Okanagan College Centre for Learning building. Find more information on the Hitched Facebook page and pick up a copy of Hitched Magazine for a taste of what B.C. has to offer when it comes to your special event.