Karen Holman is branch manager for Western Financial Group’s Vernon and Chase locations, serving the communities’ insurance needs.

Providing insurance excellence in Vernon and Chase

Meet the licensed Western Financial Group insurance brokers in Vernon and Chase. As insurance experts, they’re here to understand your needs and provide you the right coverage at the best value.

You might even recognize some of the team as neighbours and fellow community members. They’re community supporters because, in many cases, they live, work and play here.

Their teams are only a phone call, email or branch visit away. Customers choose Western’s Vernon and Chase brokers for their insurance and Karen Holman, branch manager for both locations, knows why.

“We’re striving to create a warm, friendly and professional atmosphere where (customers) know they’re getting the best advice and service (possible) as they start the relationship with us,” she said.

With 179 brick and mortar locations across Canada, Western is one of the largest and strongest brokerage networks in the country. We’ve served over one million Canadians for more than 100 years.

Plus, it’s free to use an insurance broker’s service. With access to a wide array of partner insurance companies and their product suites, Western’s experts will match the right policy to your requirements.

Holman started her 28-year insurance career at the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and is looking forward to building customer relationships at Western.

“Customer service is key,” she said. “We are selling a product that requires a lot of trust. We must build a relationship and show we are the trusted advisor.”

Western’s brokers provide coverage for your insurance needs now and as they change — focusing on a wide selection of personal and business products.

“We can look after somebody’s needs at every point in their life,” Holman said.

As well, their charitable arm, the Western Communities Foundation (WCF), gives back to communities where Western employees live and work — through grants, student bursaries and community projects.

To date, the Vernon branch has donated more than $8,000 to organizations such as the Family Resource Centre, KidSport and the BC SPCA with our Chase branch being a great WCF supporter as well.

The Vernon team champions personal lines and uses a close connection with Western colleagues in Kelowna for financial services and commercial insurance needs.

In Chase, a commercial lines expert is in-house with Kelowna’s brokers on-hand for life insurance. Holman said conversation is key when building customer relationships.

“Be curious, ask questions and uncover additional needs,” she said. “Listen intently to what they’re saying. It’s also about trust (and following through on commitments to customers).”

Western’s team in Vernon can be reached at 250-542-0171 or visit them at 2212 48 Ave. Call the Chase brokers at 250-679-8824 or meet the team at 630 Shuswap Ave.

