Summer’s here! Are you ready? With the right stuff, your summer will go swimmingly!

Canadian Tire Salmon Arm can help you get set for fun in the sun

Canadian Tire Salmon Arm has everything you need to stay cool and have fun this summer.

The weather has finally started to feel like summer in BC, which means it’s time to think about whether you have everything you need to make it a great one!

Canadian Tire Salmon Arm has all the summer essentials to keep you cool, comfortable, and having fun in the sun! From lounging by the pool to campsite cookouts to to reeling in the perfect catch, they’ve got what you need to make the season go swimmingly.

You can enjoy limitless fun in your own backyard with their wide selection of pools, pool floats, and all the accessories your family will enjoy. From kiddie pools to fast set pools to steel frame pools they can help you take the plunge and get ready for some water fun.

However, owning a pool isn’t all fun – they also need to be maintained. Canadian Tire Salmon Arm has everything you need to keep your pool clean and safe, including chemicals, leaf skimmers, cleaning equipment, and pool parts and accessories. Check out Canadian Tire’s expert tips on when to test the water, which chemicals you need throughout the season and more.

“Going with a salt water pool over regular chemicals can be great choice,” says Canadian Tire’s Tammy Hysert. “It’s much simpler, with less chemicals to deal with.”

She also adds that you might want to come in and get set for the heat before it hits — and while they still have everything you’re looking for in stock.

“It’s a good idea to buy your pool before the weather breaks – as soon as we get a shipment of pools in, they’re gone!”

Also right now take advantage of great savings during Canadian Tire’s Outdoor Living Hot Sale, and get your outdoor space prepped for the season with big savings on BBQs, patio furniture, fire pits, lawn and plant care and more.

Don’t forget about the bugs!

Once you’re all set and equipped to relax and enjoy the summer, don’t forget to be prepared for the bugs!

Canadian Tire has a wide selection of sprays and mosquito repellents, including a variety of Thermacell Radius Zone Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent systems.

“The Thermacell systems come in different sizes, and they’re amazing for keeping the mosquitos away,” Hysert says. “When the bugs get bad, they’re like gold!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram , call them at 250-832-9600, before heading to their location in The Mall at Piccadilly at 300, 1151 – 10th Avenue SW.