Treat your shelf! Salmon Arm bookstore features regional stories and Indigenous voices

Independent bookstores – like Salmon Arm’s Bookingham Palace – are a fundamental part of Canadian culture, providing enriching experiences for the book-buying public.

Indie bookstores are also pillars of their communities, with staff who are actively involved in the neighbourhood, providing an inclusive space where people can connect over shared interests.

In support of this, Heritage House Publishing has partnered with 10 independent bookstores in B.C. for a ‘read local’ campaign, emphasizing local stories and Indigenous authors published by Heritage House.

“Heritage House recognizes the importance of independent book stores in B.C. and across the country,” says Rodger Touchie, the publisher of Heritage House.

Playing a vital role in the Canadian literary landscape, local booksellers champion Canadian creators and introduce readers to a diverse range of voices from across the country’s rich cultural environment.

“To celebrate that, we developed this special campaign to highlight regional stories and Indigenous voices,” Touchie says.

Here in Salmon Arm, Bookingham Palace in Picadilly Mall is participating from April 1 to 30, which includes B.C. Book Day on April 17 and Canadian Independent Bookstore Day on April 29.

These and other captivating books featured will be prominently displayed at Bookingham Palace during the campaign period.

Bookingham Palace was established in 1994 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.

“Local history books are always popular at our store, and we have lots of great titles from Heritage House,” says store manager Peter Marsan.

Visit Bookingham Palace at Salmon Arm's Picadilly Mall.

