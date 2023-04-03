Ten independent bookstores in B.C. are participating in a ‘read local’ campaign, emphasizing local stories and Indigenous authors published by Heritage House. From Denmark to the Cariboo will be among the regional books featured at Bookingham Palace.

Treat your shelf! Salmon Arm bookstore features regional stories and Indigenous voices

Celebrate Heritage House Publishing’s ‘read local’ campaign April 1 to 30

Independent bookstores – like Salmon Arm’s Bookingham Palace – are a fundamental part of Canadian culture, providing enriching experiences for the book-buying public.

Indie bookstores are also pillars of their communities, with staff who are actively involved in the neighbourhood, providing an inclusive space where people can connect over shared interests.

In support of this, Heritage House Publishing has partnered with 10 independent bookstores in B.C. for a ‘read local’ campaign, emphasizing local stories and Indigenous authors published by Heritage House.

“Heritage House recognizes the importance of independent book stores in B.C. and across the country,” says Rodger Touchie, the publisher of Heritage House.

Playing a vital role in the Canadian literary landscape, local booksellers champion Canadian creators and introduce readers to a diverse range of voices from across the country’s rich cultural environment.

“To celebrate that, we developed this special campaign to highlight regional stories and Indigenous voices,” Touchie says.

Here in Salmon Arm, Bookingham Palace in Picadilly Mall is participating from April 1 to 30, which includes B.C. Book Day on April 17 and Canadian Independent Bookstore Day on April 29.

Bookingham Palace is participating from April 1 to 30, which includes B.C. Book Day on April 17 and Canadian Independent Bookstore Day on April 29. Aggie and Mudgy: The Journey of Two Kaska Dena Children will be among Indigenous books featured.

At Bookingham Palace, some of the featured Indigenous books include:

Regional books include:

These and other captivating books featured will be prominently displayed at Bookingham Palace during the campaign period.

Bookingham Palace was established in 1994 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.

“Local history books are always popular at our store, and we have lots of great titles from Heritage House,” says store manager Peter Marsan.

Visit Bookingham Palace at Salmon Arm’s Picadilly Mall. Follow Heritage House Publishing on Facebook and Instagram.

#Salmon ArmBooks

Most Read

Just Posted

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Co-op conversion underway at Salmon Arm service station on Highway 1

Firefighters training. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) Firefighters train to deal with a vehicle blaze. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Now hiring: Assistant fire chief needed for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Shuswap Middle School students will check out the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on May 3, and district students in grades 10-12 can attend the Experience OC event on May 5, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Shuswap students plan for post-secondary at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm

Pop-up banner image