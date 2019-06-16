Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aditi P. from Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Aditi P. from Surrey:

The journey started with an ambition of doing something different, something that challenges me. So, I decided to work on my bucket list and accomplish some goals before I turn 18. With a Miss BC platform I cannot only fulfil my wish but also work as an activist for women’s development and help young adults to overcome their fear of self-acceptance. And, we live only once, so why not take the opportunity to do something that benefits society and us as humans.

I believe we all are unique in different ways; I am Aditi who is a self-taught henna artist, a mechanic for bicycles, a public speaker, and one who seeks knowledge in everything she does.

I am a beginner in studying different religions and mythology. And, I have 5 job experiences in different fields at the age of 17. I am a writer as well.

“Look in the mirror that’s your competition” gives me courage and reason to get up from my bed. Every day I hustle and dream and overcome my fears by facing them. I live on a motto of being productive rather than complaining about my life as a teenager.

