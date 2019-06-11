Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam

Submitted by Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam:

I entered Miss BC because I want to be more involved in volunteer work. Working and going to school full time can get busy. I usually end up coming home and using social media as a relaxer. I rather spend my time being a part of an organization that is helping people instead of scrolling through social media. I also entered because I want to teach young girls that they don’t have to be a label or fit into any category or stereotype.

I am unique because of the way I view the world; even though our world isn’t perfect I always find ways to think more positive instead of negative.

A quote that inspires me is: “Everything happens for a reason”. I think everything in my life such as breakups, parents divorcing, moving schools etc. all happened to me so that I can be the person I am today.

