Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Samantha V. of Victoria

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Samantha V. of Victoria Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Samantha V. of Victoria:

I am an activist and contemporary illustrator originally growing up in rural southern BC, giving me the push to reach for higher heights at every turn.

Indigenous children and women’s issues are at the forefronts of my dedication to awareness and change.

My driving force is independent journalism and I plan to study to finish my degree in the determination of becoming a writer for a major news outlet someday. I have plans to bring awareness to issues that face Canadians all over the country and people all over the globe.

Entering the Miss BC pageant is my first step forward in this long career toward activism and social justice. A quote that speaks for every nation and each generation of change that comes with every new wave of confidence.

“Young people in this country know exactly what they’re doing. They know we need big change, not just small steps.” – Bernie Sanders

I am participating in Miss BC to support the mission of the Canadian Cancer Society. The money raised for Cops for Cancer from this event helps fund leading-edge cancer research that is improving cancer treatments, preventing cancer and saving lives; provide reliable and up-to-date information on cancer, risk reduction and treatment; offer vital community-based support services for people living with cancer and their families, and advocate for healthy public policies.

To vote for Samantha, click here

To visit Samantha’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Mikayla T. of Abbotsford

Just Posted

Sicamous Show and Shine to share night with new farmer’s market

The new market will be a Friday-night fixture in the legion parking lot until late August.

Column: Fishing Derby a family favourite on Father’s Day

Great Outdoors/James Murray

Salmon Arm students harness the sun to make solar powered cars

Accuracy is the lesson of the day at a solar power workshop at Hillcrest Elementary

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

Ashley Simpson disappeared from Yankee Flats Road three years ago

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

Breakfast was donated to support the Hub’s goal of $100,000 to keep the doors open

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Summerland Community Policing asks for volunteers

Members conduct patrols and assist with speed watch checks

Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

Most Read