Cody Younker is running to be a city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Election 2018: Cody Younker announces council bid

Cody Younker is running for city council in Revelstoke in the October election.

Being a politician is a good way to give back to the community, he said.

“I want to try and do my part to make sure the town that we are going to live in and hopefully grow up and raise a family in, I can help do a little good and make it a little better than it is right now.”

Younker moved to Revelstoke in 2015 to be the manager at Save On Foods.

Working for Overwaitea Food Group since 2007, the business took Younker all over B.C., but he said Revelstoke is his favourite city so far.

Now working at Southside Market as an assistant manager, Younker has purchased a house and plans on raising a family in Revelstoke.

Since he was a kid he has been interested in politics. He was voted “most likely to be the Prime Minister of Canada” in Grade 6 and studied political science in law classes in High School.

Always one to follow federal and provincial politics in each of the places he lived, Younker was impressed with the amount of participation in municipal politics in Revelstoke.

He moved here when the mall on the Trans Canada Highway was being proposed and since then has kept a close eye on local political issues.

Nomination period opened Sept. 4 and closes Sept. 14. The campaign period begins Sept. 22. Advanced polls are on Oct. 10 and voting day is Oct. 20.

An All Candidates Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Community Centre.

The inaugural council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6.

More election coverage to come. Are you running for council? Let us know by emailing jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com or calling 250-837-4667 ext. 1407.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five Sicamous councillors confirm they will seek re-election

Just Posted

Election 2018: Cody Younker announces council bid

Cody Younker is running for city council in Revelstoke in the October… Continue reading

Salmon Arm to come together to remember those lost to suicide

Annual lantern walk Monday evening carries the light of hope through the community

In Photos: Fall Fair day 3

The final day of the 2018 Salmon Arm Fall Fair saw prizes awarded for the fair exhibits and more

VIDEO: Close to 6 million late-run sockeye heading for Shuswap

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photos: Saturday at the Salmon Arm Fair

Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Most Read