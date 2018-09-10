Election 2018: Cody Younker announces council bid

Cody Younker is running for city council in Revelstoke in the October election.

Being a politician is a good way to give back to the community, he said.

“I want to try and do my part to make sure the town that we are going to live in and hopefully grow up and raise a family in, I can help do a little good and make it a little better than it is right now.”

Younker moved to Revelstoke in 2015 to be the manager at Save On Foods.

Working for Overwaitea Food Group since 2007, the business took Younker all over B.C., but he said Revelstoke is his favourite city so far.

Now working at Southside Market as an assistant manager, Younker has purchased a house and plans on raising a family in Revelstoke.

Since he was a kid he has been interested in politics. He was voted “most likely to be the Prime Minister of Canada” in Grade 6 and studied political science in law classes in High School.

Always one to follow federal and provincial politics in each of the places he lived, Younker was impressed with the amount of participation in municipal politics in Revelstoke.

He moved here when the mall on the Trans Canada Highway was being proposed and since then has kept a close eye on local political issues.

Nomination period opened Sept. 4 and closes Sept. 14. The campaign period begins Sept. 22. Advanced polls are on Oct. 10 and voting day is Oct. 20.

An All Candidates Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Community Centre.

The inaugural council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6.

More election coverage to come.

