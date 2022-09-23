Election 2022: Salmon Arm trustee candidates introduce themselves

Gina Johnny, Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk are running for the two trustee positions representing Electoral Area 4 (Salmon Arm).

As the Oct. 15 municipal election approaches, the Observer is giving School District 83 Electoral Area 4 (Salmon Arm) trustee candidates an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running. Acclaimedcandidates Tennile Lachmuth, Area 1; Brent Gennings, Area 2; and Corryn Grayston, Area 3 are not included.

Gina Johnny

Born and raised in Salmon Arm, I am a member of Cstelen Community (Adams Lake) and reside on the Sxwetsmellp6 Community.

I am a graduate of Salmon Arm Senior Secondary, have four years’ teacher training, 7 years as an Aboriginal Support Worker, a Care Aide certificate, a certificate in Linguistic – Secwewpemctsin (Shuswap language) from Simon Fraser University, and 20 years as political leader (councillor) for Cstelen.

I have two sons. My husband is from the Nte?kepmxcin Nation – Coldwater (Merritt B.C.) and is one of the first graduates of UBC’s Native Indigenous Teacher Education Program. I have numerous nephews, nieces and foster children who are students of, or have graduated from SD83.

I love history, reading and especially family, I care deeply for land, water and our future. Recently, I became a member of the Okanagan (Shuswap) Historical Society and the Shuswap Writers Group

I believe in commitment, communication and transparency, and that all students should have an equal opportunity to achieve success in their education. I am for social justice, for vulnerable students, truth and reconciliation, and believe I would be valuable asset and assistant with the inclusion and implementation of Indigenous (local) content into the school curriculum.

Amanda Krebs

It has been an honour to serve the last four years on the school board.

In that time, I served for three years as the chairperson, chair of the Finance and Facilities Committee for four years, and chair of the Budget Committee for one year.

I have two children; one attends South Broadview and one attends SMS. I am an instructor of math and science at Okanagan College and have over 18 years of teaching experience at the college and K-12.

My degrees include a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Education and a Masters in Math. I have a strong financial background and actually enjoy reading and analyzing budgets!

My major strengths include: working well with others, having an empathetic disposition, being able to voice my opinions while listening and learning from other’s, having a strong work ethic and taking pride in everything I do.

As an SD83 school trustee, I will continue to provide compassionate leadership, fiscal responsibility and an educational passion to make each student’s learning journey accessible, meaningful and positive.

Marianne VanBuskirk

After moving to Salmon Arm in 1994, Marianne took on leadership roles at the school district, community and provincial levels.

Her post-secondary education includes bachelor degrees in arts (French and math) and education, and a Master’s Degree of Arts in administration, curriculum and instruction.

In 1996, Marianne’s thesis “Developing an Elementary French Immersion Program” was presented to SD83 to assist with future development of early French immersion.

When not working on school board tasks, Marianne can be found at school gyms officiating basketball or volleyball, or volunteering in the community in various capacities, including vice-president of the Salmon Arm Tennis Club and for the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues.

In her spare time, Marianne enjoys spending time with family, playing tennis and singing with her local band. Marianne serves on several SD83 committees as current school board trustee including: Education Directions, First Nations Education Council, Equity, Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity, City of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Task Force and the Shuswap Community Foundation Appointment Committee.

Marianne’s passion is to collaborate with all in the inclusive and welcoming environment of School District 83, and to ensure student safety and success while continuing to work on SD83’s Strategic Plan.

