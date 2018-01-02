Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

(Canadian Press)

An Alberta mother says a taxi driver abandoned her son on a rural road in extreme cold on New Year’s Eve and she wants the cabbie to lose his licence.

Marci Terpsma says 19-year-old Carson was out with friends in Edmonton and got into the taxi about 11 p.m.

She says he gave the driver all he had — $40 — and was told that was enough to get him home to Beaumont, a bedroom community south of Edmonton.

But she says when the meter hit $40, the driver pulled over on a range road and told her son to get out.

With the temperature dipping to -37 C with the wind chill, Carson walked about a kilometre before calling his mother to pick him up.

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment.

Previous story
Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Just Posted

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Lots of crashes, few injuries

Salmon Arm RCMP report responding to 15 collisions in three days, but no one was badly injured.

Ebbett waiting, hoping for Olympic call

Vernon hockey player helped his chances of going to Olympics with play at Spengler Cup

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

SPCA seeks help healing Silverbell

Injured cat will need surgery before a loving home can be found for her

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

Most Read