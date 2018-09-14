Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two federal charges as part of a co-operation deal with prosecutors.

The deal requires him to co-operate “fully and truthfully” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The charges against Manafort are related to his Ukrainian consulting work — not Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is the central issue in the special counsel’s investigation.

Friday’s move gives Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid facing another costly public trial.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.

Eric Tucker, Chad Day And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina
Next story
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

Just Posted

Fight invasive species with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

AGM coming up Sept. 25 in Sicamous

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

City considers borrowing half-a-million dollars for airport upgrade

Salmon Arm receives unexpected grant for taxiway at Shuswap Regional Airport

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars to benefit Larch Hills chalet expansion and Shuswap Hospice

Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather

Environment Canada is forecasting rain all weekend long

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Available for Appleand Android mobile devices in App or GooglePlay stores

Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Most Read