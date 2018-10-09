(Peace River Regional District)

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

A slow-moving landslide has forced the evacuation of a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

In a statement posted to its website, the Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

It says RCMP and representatives from the district will help with the evacuation.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave.

It says those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

Old Fort is situated on the Peace River, about 300 km northeast of Prince George and 60 km west of the Alberta boundary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Meet School District #83 trustee candidates at Friday forum in Salmon Arm

Retired Teachers’ Association invites all North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates

Derkaz acclaimed Liberal candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Salmon Arm candidate and team ready to go for 2019 federal elelection

Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway reopens east of Sicamous

Motorists are still being advised to look out for crews and equipment in the area.

Getting to know the school trustee candidates in Salmon Arm

Each of the 10 candidates running for the two Salmon Arm trustee positions has provided a brief bio

Updates from the North Okanagan-Shuswap school board

Registration date coming up fast for some 2019 programs

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Kamloops-Okanagan dairy farmers unhappy with USMCA deal

Kamloops-Okanagan Dairy Association encourages consumers to look for blue cow logo on dairy products

Grammy award-winning Little Big Town to perform in Penticton

Country Music Hall of Fame inductees bring their tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read