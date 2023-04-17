SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

SpaceX called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fueling,

Elon Musk’s company had planned to fly the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

The countdown was halted at the 40-second mark because of a stuck valve in the first-stage booster. Launch controllers couldn’t fix the frozen valve in time, and canceled the attempt. The countdown continued, and fueling was completed, as a dress rehearsal.

No people or satellites were aboard. There won’t be another try until at least Wednesday.

“Learned a lot today,” Musk tweeted after the flight was postponed.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.

On the eve of the launch attempt, cars, campers, RVs and even bicycles and horses jammed the only road leading to the launch pad, where the stainless steel rocket towered above the flat scrubland and prairie. Enthusiasts posed in front of the giant letters that spelled out Starbase at the entrance of the SpaceX complex, and in front of the rocket two miles farther down the road, which ended at the gulf.

On Monday, spectators were barred from the area, and instead packed a beach about six miles away on South Padre Island.

Ernesto and Maria Carreon drove two hours from Mission, Texas, with their two daughters, 5 and 7, to watch.

“I got sad. They got sad,” when the launch attempt was canceled, Maria Carreon said.

They can’t return for the next try but planned to have fun on the beach Monday.

Michelle Vancampenhout, on vacation from Green Bay, Wisconsin, said she’ll be back.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see it,” she said.

___

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aviation and spaceNASApoliticsSpaceUSA

 

People wait for SpaceX's Starship to launch in South Padre Island, Texas, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Next story
Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Just Posted

Tia Hughes and River Tamas create their own painted turtles during White Lake Turtle Fest at the White Lake Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Painted turtle painters

Sicamous bylaw enforcement officers saw a slow and steady start to 2023, with low numbers of calls consistent with the usual numbers for the first months of a new year. (Rebecca Willson/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous bylaw enforcement sees standard new year numbers

Jason Persaud is the founder and operator of Excito Life in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm business looks to support people on their health and wellness journeys

Logan Short, from Airdrie’s Croxford school team, runs with the ball during the tournament at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: High school rugby players from Okanagan and beyond face off in Salmon Arm