TX Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation, Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made the announcement on Sept. 19. His office has launched a criminal probe into FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly close to 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week. While it’s not apparent whether any laws were broken, Salazar said the migrants were seemingly , “lured under false pretenses” before being flown to Florida and Martha’s Vineyard.

“They were promised work. They were promised the solution to several of their problems,” Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff, via statement.

Salazar claims a recruiter was compensated with a “bird dog fee” to round up nearly 50 people near a migrant resource center in San Antonio, TX. Salazar said that the migrants were then sent to Martha’s Vineyard “for little more than a photo op or a video op, and they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha’s Vineyard.” DeSantis denies breaking any laws and claims Florida helped the asylum-seekers find “greener pastures” after being “abandoned” in Bexar County. Attorneys representing 30 of the migrants are also seeking criminal investigations, saying their clients “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.” Immigration advocates have accused Republicans of using human beings for political stunts

