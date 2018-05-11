(Mount Saint Vincent University/Instagram)

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

A Nova Scotia university is under fire for assigning a course about Canada’s residential schools to a non-Indigenous professor, something activists say undermines reconciliation efforts.

Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax is expected to offer the course, Selected Topics in North American History: Residential Schools, this fall.

The school’s website says the professor slated to teach the course has an expertise in Atlantic Canadian First Nations history, with a specialization in the historical experiences of 20th century Indigenous women.

Yet the decision to assign a “settler scholar” to teach the course has been slammed on social media as a kind of historical appropriation and reinforcement of the systemic oppression of First Nations.

Critics say only Indigenous people have the lived experience to understand the complex and cumulative ways they’ve been discriminated against, and that they should have the agency to teach their own history.

The university says it will be providing comment on the controversy later today.

Martha Walls, the assistant professor assigned to the course, said in an email that she takes the “important concerns aired over Facebook extremely seriously.”

“Early next week, I will be part of a meeting with Indigenous faculty and staff and others to work through this matter,” she said.

Rebecca Thomas, a Mi’kmaq community activist in Halifax, says part of reconciliation is allowing Indigenous Peoples a voice.

“There is this perpetuation that non-Indigenous people have the right and expertise to speak on Indigenous topics when in reality the lived experience of what it’s like to be a product of these systems within Canada, there’s no voice better than first voice,” she said.

“We get taught about and studied as though we are gone, but we’re still here. People shouldn’t see Indigenous people telling their own stories as exotic or a novelty. We’re authoring our own stories now, and that sadly is very new but needs to be normalized so that it’s the every day occurrence.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read

  • University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

    Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics