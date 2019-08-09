Dawson Lewis took home national gold in the cadet division at the 3D Outdoor Archery Canadian Championships held in Saskatchewan from Aug. 2-4. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm archers on target at national competition

Sixteen year old Dawson Lewis takes gold in cadet division.

Salmon Arm archers took home three medals at a national archery competition held over the August long weekend in Saskatchewan.

Held by Archery Canada, the three-day tournament brought more than 280 participants from across the country to compete in a variety of archery disciplines. Three archers from Salmon Arm found themselves standing on podiums with medals on their necks by the end of the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Dawson Lewis took national gold for the cadet division. Dawson has been shooting competitively for two years and this was her first season in this discipline.

“It was amazing, it’s been a journey but she works really hard at it so it was really cool to see,” said Mike Lewis of his daughters performance. Mike also competed at the event.

Riley Alcock won silver in a dramatic one-arrow tie breaker in front of a large crowd of spectators. Under the extreme pressure, Alcock made a near-perfect shot on a 3D fish target and his competitor could not match it.

Joe Sarrazin received silver in the compound bow unlimited master men division. Sarrazin was trying for team Canada to compete in the world 3D championships held later this year in and is first alternate for the team.

Dawson Lewis stands atop the podium after winning gold for the cadet division at the 3D Outdoor Archery Canadian Championships held in Saskatchewan from Aug. 2-4. (Photo submitted)

