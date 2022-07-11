Salmon Arm martial arts students medal in world championship event

Eve Clark, Kevin Ralph, Jenna Scheidegger, Jesse Shaw, Kari Ralph, Beth Vinet and Travis Clark of Northern Spirit Martial Arts in Salmon Arm were in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 23 to compete in the World Tang Soo Do Association 2022 World Championships. (Contributed)

Members of a Salmon Arm martial arts school travelled more than 4,000 kilometres to take part in a world championship event south of the 49th parallel.

Last month, students of Northern Spirit Martial Arts went to Greensboro, North Carolina, to compete in the World Tang Soo Do Association 2022 World Championship Event on June 23. Making the trip was the school’s owner and head instructor, Kari Ralph, her husband Kevin Ralph, and students Jenna Scheidegger, Jesse Shaw, Beth Vinet and the father and daughter team Travis and Eve Clark.

Kari said 1,600 participants from around the world competed in forms/katas, weapons and free sparring at the event. She said Northern Spirit Martial Arts was the only studio representing Canada, and probably one of the smaller continents competing. Still, the school’s students earned five medals in the various competitions.

Travis Clark won silver in free sparring and Eve Clark won two medals, a bronze in free sparring and a bronze in forms. Jesse Shaw won two bronze medals as well, one for free sparring and one for forms.

“Beth Vinet competed in Forms and did outstanding,” said Kari, adding Jenna Scheidegger was in attendance as photographer, cheerleader and proudly carried the Canadian flag to the podium.

Kari said she and Kevin couldn’t be more proud of their students’ performance.

For more information about Northern Spirit Martial Arts, visit their Facebook page or contact Kari at 250-463-4925.

Read more: Longest running Korean martial arts school is still going strong

Read more: Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm