Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Anna Burns/Black Press)

UPDATE: Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Stephanie Patterson had been reported missing on Aug. 11

The body of a 44-year-old Coquitlam woman, who was missing for several days and last seen in Pitt Meadows, has been found in a rural area of Mission.

Kwikwetlem First Nation member Stephanie Patterson was reported missing, alongside 57-year-old David Hall, last week.

At the time, police believed they were travelling in Hall’s truck and her last known whereabouts was at Meadow Vale Shopping Centre in Pitt Meadows on Friday, Aug. 11.

IHIT media relations officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said on Wednesday, Aug. 16 that police have since located Patterson’s body in Mission.

While a man has been arrested in connection with her murder, Pierotti said no one had been officially charged as of press deadline.

“This tragic event has affected the entire community,” said Pierotti. “Anyone in need of support is encouraged to reach out to the Coquitlam RCMP’s victim services.”

“I would like to commend the Coquitlam RCMP for their excellent work on this investigation. It’s a result of their tireless work and dedication that they were able to locate and arrest a suspect so efficiently.”

Chief Ron Giesbrecht of Kwikwetlem First Nation expressed his gratitude to the Coquitlam RCMP for their hard work to try and locate Patterson.

“At this time we ask for respect and privacy for the family in their grief and suffering as we heal together as a community,” said Chief Giesbrecht. “We ask the public and media to also respect our space and land as we continue on our healing journey.”

Pierotti couldn’t say if or when charges are expected to be approved.

