(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)

1 dead after ATV crash in Oyama

Lake Country RCMP say a Kelowna man died at the scene of the crash and a woman was taken to hospital

Lake Country RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating an ATV crash that left one dead.

The collision occurred on Sunday, (Dec. 5) just before 5:00 p.m. Lake Country RCMP received a report that a couple was missing after going ATVing in the Oyama Lake Area.

Officers who responded to the scene found an overturned ATV on Oyama Lake Forest Service Road. The 27-year-old male driver from Kelowna was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital.

Lake Country RCMP say no further information will be released as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Previous story
Melting glaciers could create 1,000s of kms of salmon habitat around B.C., Alaska by 2100
Next story
Calgary Police Service executing search warrants in Kelowna

Just Posted

Lena Reynolds and Bonnie Stockbruegger enter the Columbia Shuswap Regional District building on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 to ask that the board reconsider its vaccine mandate’s inclusion of CSRD firehall. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Firefighter, parent, supporters ask CSRD to reconsider vaccine mandate for Shuswap firehalls

Jane Aubertin, mother to Nicole Bell who has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017, speaks in 2020 to media and others concerned about missing and murdered women in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (File photo)
News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

With the construction of the Ross Street underpass underway, it is expected the section of Lakeshore Drive from Alexander Street to 4th Street will remain closed for up to four months. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
OPINION: Road closures add another angle to parking challenges in downtown Salmon Arm

A Grindrod home was destroyed by flames Sunday, Dec. 5. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire