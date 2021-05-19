Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Interior Health (IH) recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, as well as one new death on Wednesday (May 19).

The death is connected to the ongoing outbreak at Spring Valley, a long-term care facility in Kelowna.

Overall, there have been 146 deaths in the region since the pandemic began. There are now a total of 11,878 cases, 495 of them active. There are 19 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with 13 people in intensive care.

IH also provided an update on current outbreaks:

  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 45 cases: 33 residents, 12 staff/other, with seven deaths connected to the outbreak.

Throughout the province, there are 521 new cases, the first time cases have gone over 500 in the last six days.

The province’s vaccination program has also started offering vaccine appointments to children aged 12 to 17, which Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Wednesday.

He said vaccinations will be done at community clinics and not at schools.

“In many cases it allows families to go together to get vaccinated,” Dix said. More information on vaccinating children will be provided tomorrow by Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17
Next story
Repair of sidewalk railing along Highway 1 bridge at Sicamous planned for summer

Just Posted

John McLeod has been a longtime member of the City of Salmon Arm’s Environmental Advisory Committe and the Agricultural Advisory Committee. McLeod’s family has been farming in Salmon Arm since 1911. (File photo)
Longtime member of two City of Salmon Arm committees receives accolades

John McLeod says it’s time for new blood, fresh faces

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

A portion of railing along the Bruhn Bridge that was destroyed in motor-vehicle collision is to be repaired this summer. A portable barrier is currently blocking the missing railing to protect those using the sidewalk. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Repair of sidewalk railing along Highway 1 bridge at Sicamous planned for summer

Railing damaged on day when two motor-vehicle collisions occurred on Bruhn Bridge

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection

Hytec Kohler brings Interior Health vaccination clinic on site

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

Trustees to discuss Long Range Facilities Plan, Salmon Arm schools

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

(Getty images)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 directives still in place

Despite increasing vaccination rates, pandemic restrictions have not been lifted

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Construction is a booming industry around town, including work at the 27th Street lot next to Co-op, where a car wash and Triple O’s are being built. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Construction hammers ahead in Vernon

Building permits and values on pace to beat 2020

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

Most Read