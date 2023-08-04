One man is dead following a single vehicle crash that took place on Springfield Road at Quigley Road Thursday night, Aug. 3. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash that took place on Springfield Road at Quigley Road Thursday night, Aug. 3. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

1 man dead following single vehicle crash into lamp standard in Kelowna

The crash occurred on Springfield Road Thursday night

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, a vehicle crashed into a lamp standard on Springfield Road at Quigley Road.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed to Capital News that the driver of the vehicle died. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses, the man was driving ‘erratically’ on Gerstmar Road and ran a red light to turn left onto Springfield.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

There is no criminality involved.

