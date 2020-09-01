(Canadian Press file photo)

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

A further 58 people in B.C. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while another has died, health officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 1).

“There are 1,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 2,761 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 4,505 people who tested positive have recovered,” a joint statement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reads.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, eight long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks, health officials said.

There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events.

The latest update comes as epidemiologists, education and social science researchers and health officials take part in Day 1 of the virtual COVID-19 research and collaboration symposium.

“To be successful, our COVID-19 plan is about all of us to doing our part – our world-leading researchers, our businesses and all of us as individuals. It is about protecting our neighbours and our colleagues, as we protect ourselves,” the statement reads.

“We have the tools, we have the knowledge and now we must prepare for the challenges that may lie ahead in fall with renewed commitment, new routines and proven safety precautions.”

