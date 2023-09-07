10 residential units intended for rentals proposed for Salmon Arm property

Applicant plans to construct two fourplexes, one duplex next to Turner Creek Trail

Ten residential units consisting of two fourplexes and one duplex have been proposed for 551 21st St. NE, next to the Turner Creek Trail. (Google image)

Ten residential units intended for rental have been proposed for a property along 21st Street NE next to the Turner Creek Trail.

A development permit for 551 21 St. NE was authorized for issuance at the Sept. 5 City of Salmon Arm development and planning meeting. The .271-hectare property is designated Medium Residential in the official community plan and zoned R4-Medium Residential. The development permit includes a variance to increase the height of a combined fence/retaining wall, from 2 metres to 3.05 metres.

Staff reported the zoning and the size of the property allows for 10 dwelling units. The applicant, CanZea Developments Ltd., plans to construct two fourplexes and one duplex, as well as 29 parking spaces, though only 15 are required.

Commenting on the proposed development, the applicant said they would build the 10 units and keep them as rentals, though they would be stratified so the units could be sold in the future.

City planner Morgan Paiement explained if authorization is approved, issuance of the development permit would be subject to receipt of a landscaping plan to the satisfaction of the planning department, a landscape estimate and an irrevocable letter of credit in the amount of 125 per cent of the estimate for landscaping. Also, due to the development’s proximity to Turner Creek, registration of a Section 219 Riparian Areas Protection Regulation Covenant is also required.

Council was supportive of the proposed development and location.

“I certainly support the application,” said Mayor Alan Harrison. “I think it’s a perfect spot for medium density residential, it’s in line with neighbouring properties, I’m really pleased to hear its stratified and rental, so I have no concerns.”

