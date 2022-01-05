Dog sniffs out 100 kg of meth at B.C. border after suspect tries to flee

Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP today (Jan. 5) announced the seizure of 100 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Pacific Highway border, along with the arrest of a traveller who tried to flee the scene.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18, 2021.

According to a news release, border services officers were conducting a primary inspection of a northbound vehicle when “the traveller fled the port of entry at high speed.”

RCMP were alerted, and the traveller – who was the lone occupant of the vehicle – was intercepted and returned to the port, where the vehicle underwent further examination.

Officers found “several large commercially sealed bags containing a white crystalline substance in the trunk,” the release states.

READ ALSO: $3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine bound for Canada seized in Pacific Highway District

A CBSA detector dog indicated the find was positive for narcotics, and the traveller was arrested for fleeing and smuggling.

The traveller and drugs were transferred to the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Border Enforcement Team for further investigation.

Insp. Jim Leonard, acting officer in charge of the FSOC, said the investigation “highlights the excellent collaboration and working relationship with our key partner, the CBSA.”

“It’s because of the high level of communication with them, that we are able to keep the border secure and protect our communities from the importation of these harmful illicit substances.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

border agencyMeth seizedSurrey

Previous story
2021 was Kelowna’s hottest year ever: Environment Canada
Next story
Otter with a toothache, cougar in a pink collar top most ‘unique’ calls for BC COS in 2021

Just Posted

Most property assessments in Salmon Arm for single family homes jump by more than 30 per cent. (File photo)
Most Salmon Arm properties see 2022 assessment jump more than 30 per cent

The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 1 west of Sicamous on Jan. 5, 2022. (Google image)
UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Sicamous reopened after morning crash

A few dozen people took to the ice of Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, despite temperatures hovering in the -15 to -20 C range, where they were playing hockey, riding fat bikes, cross-country skiing and generally enjoying the beauty of nature. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Frozen Shuswap Lake beautiful but fire chief warns of dangers

New mask rules will apply at School District 83 schools in 2022. (File Photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap schools change mask rules in effort to get ahead of Omicron