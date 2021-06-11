$100k reallocated for Pine Street repaving in Sicamous

Money was originally to be used for resurfacing of Husky Frontage Road

Cracks in the pavement on Pine Street in Sicamous are shown here on June 10, 2021. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous council is paving the way for a smoother drive on Pine Street.

At its June 9 meeting, council unanimously approved the use of $100,000 previously budgeted for resurfacing on Husky Frontage Road, to instead be used for the pulverization and repaving of Pine Street.

Pine Street, located just south of MJ Finlayson Centennial Park, was first identified as a candidate for repaving in a 2015 roads assessment report.

A more recent assessment of Pine Street considered factors such as surface and base condition, as well as deep underground works such as waterline replacement. It concluded that Pine Street was in very poor condition and in need of repaving.

Darrell Symbaluk, District of Sicamous public works supervisor, said in his memo to council on the issue that by reallocating the capital funds that are currently in place for Husky Frontage Road, Pine Street can be resurfaced in its entirety.

Husky Frontage Road can continue to be patched by way of operational funding as required, said Symbaluk.

