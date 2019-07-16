Three-time cherry spit champion Colin Lacee of Edmonton watches as his cherry pit rises into the air, not making it far enough to beat the 2018 champion, Jesse Ashworth of Ucluelet, who had a record breaking 36.5 foot spit. (Western News file photo)

10th year for South Okanagan Cherry Pit Contest

The event is a fun-filled way to celebrate the local harvest

Have you got the right stuff to propel a cherry pit into the record books?

In a fun-filled way to celebrate the local harvest, the Naramata Community Market will again stage the Great Cherry Pit Spitting Contest at this Wednesday’s market.

READ MORE: Naramata cherry pit competition draws international crowd

The event started in 2010 as a celebration of the local cherry harvest. Since that year, Rob Van Westen has been supplying the Lapin cherries from his orchard on Boothe Road. Van Westen is a third generation cherry farmer, and he said they are the oldest Lapin trees in the Okanagan Valley.

The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. at Wharf Park, Naramata, on July 17, 2019. Its free to enter. Prizes include Naramata Market Bucks for the winners of each age category

A new champion was crowned in 2018. Jesse Ashwell, visiting from the Vancouver Island town of Ucluelet, sent his cherry pit some 36.5 ft. off the measuring map. Ashwell took the title from Edmonton visitor Colin Lacey, who had held the cherry spitting crown for three years.

Van Westen’s daughter Olivia won in the kids category (ages nine to 12) for the second year in a row. She had a winning spit of 19.5 feet. Her great grandfather planted the Lapin trees that the cherries were harvested from.

The world record cherry pit spit is some 93 feet and 6.5 inches.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study
Next story
Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Just Posted

Collision with hydro pole cuts power to thousands in the Shuswap

Minor injuries to the driver were reported; power was restored by the following morning

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

Band to play pair of shows in the Malakwa area before setting out on tour

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

Salmon Arm artists spread paint at home and abroad

Rebecca Shepherd and Roxi Hermsen apply experience to local mural painting business

West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

Dr. Moshe Oz removed fish hook lodged in the turtle’s throat

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

In photos: Dynamic dancers captured on camera

Shuswap Arts Photo Club share photos from BC Festival 2019

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Parking price hike could free up spots in downtown Kelowna

By-the-hour parking in evenings aimed to boost vehicle turnover in popular spots

Snapshot: Puppy-dog eyes for Shuswap Children’s Association

Secure shredding fundraisersponsored by H&R Block

Column: Mortality and lacking the will to sign a dotted line

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Most Read