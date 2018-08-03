11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Eleven people were arrested and 15 vehicles were found following the Kelowna RCMP’s initiative targeting auto theft suspects in the region.

Kelowna Street Enforcement Units worked with general duty members for the last week with a large surveillance team from the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team. A total of 11 people were arrested and 15 stolen vehicles were recovered by Kelowna RCMP and IMPACT, the RCMP said in a news release.

On July 23, five people were arrested after investigators observed two subjects in a stolen dump truck. Tasha Dawn Smith and Daniel Frank Briggs, both 40, were later charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Three young offenders were charged in a separate incident after surveillance was established on a vehicle that was stolen earlier in the day. The names cannot be released, according to the RCMP in a news release.

On July 25, police observed a stolen vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kelowna resident Lenny James Lipscombe. He was arrested and charged with a single count of possession of stolen property and two counts of breach of his probation. Lipscombe was held in custody and faces 10 charges related to this and other incidents.

Two other individuals were arrested during the initiative however, charges have not been laid, the release said.

“While enforcement action is a valuable tool in reducing Auto Crime, the most valuable tool is in every citizen’s hand. Prevention. The majority of auto crime is the result of unsecured vehicles. Keys left in the vehicle, valuables left in plain view, and the lack of anti-theft devices contribute to high crime rates,” said Inspector Brian MacDonald, officer in charge of IMPACT.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

Just Posted

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Residents stand up for an inclusive Salmon Arm

Social media campaign spurred by vandalism of rainbow crosswalk

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Judy Coutts and Judy Mackenzie host “Related Styles” at Sorrento Centre Hall

Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

In effect until further notice from CSRD

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

40% of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course: results

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Update: Snowy Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 10,300 hectares

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Most Read