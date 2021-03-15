11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

A wildfire burning north-west of Merritt that grew to 11-hectares since it sparked on Sunday is now under control.

Located approximately near Dot Ranch Cut Off-Road, the cause of the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Three BC Wildfire crew members remain on-site; six members tended to the blaze over the weekend as it burned through dry grass and dead logs.

This is the third blaze in the Kamloops Fire Centre in the last two days.

A fire that started near Shuswap Road grew to three hectares in size before it was brought under control.

To the south, another blaze sparked on Sunday at Farleigh Lake Road East and grew to 2.30 hectares before it was brought under control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year, as the ground is dry from the winter as there hasn’t been much rain making for volatile fuels.

BC Wildfire is reminding everyone to be cautious when burning outdoors, and that campfires aren’t larger than 0.5 m in height and 0.5 m in width.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Penticton now ‘under control’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfires