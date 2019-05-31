11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

A disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building before he was fatally shot by police

Emergency vehicles respond near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 11 people before police fatally shot him, authorities said.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

Five patients were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Healthcare tweeted.

The shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal centre, which is adjacent to City Hall. The building houses the city’s public works, public utilities and planning departments, according to City Councilwoman Barbara Henley, who arrived at City Hall building about 4 p.m. Friday just after the shooting.

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded a door.

“We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe,” she said. “We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn’t real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots.”

She said she texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the public works department.

READ MORE: Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Cervera identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. He did not release his name.

Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau is assisting.

Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

Just Posted

Residents fume over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

Abandoned or improperly extinguished campfires can result in fines

Sixty-six students from across Shuswap attend ceremony at Splatsin Centre

The evening included powwow dancers and a blanketing ceremony

Child’s request to Salmon Arm mayor will be granted

Wheels of government to turn relatively quickly for cycling path wish

New fire burning east of Sicamous

Blaze out of control in upper elevations near Malakwa

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association volunteers recognized

Adult Volunteer of the Year awards and scholarship given to standouts in the association

Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Most Read