A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Brian Moore, who taught in North Vancouver, has been charged with multiple counts

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses.

Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault.

North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982.

Police say it’s alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

When Moore was originally arrested in August of last year, police said a total of seven victims had come forward.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP said several additional alleged victims have come forward since the arrest.

