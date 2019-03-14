Charges were filed against Olson in Port Coquitlam court last week. (THE NEWS/files)

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

A 52-year-old Maple Ridge man who worked in the school district as a youth care worker is facing a total of 12 charges, including sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon and possession of child pornography, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The charges span an 11-year period, from 2008 to 2019.

Daniel Jon Olson appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court Friday, March 8 and was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication of child pornography, eight counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

He has been released, His next scheduled court date is April 2.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district has issued a statement that it employs Olson a child and youth care worker and that he has worked in a number of local elementary and secondary schools.

“While we have not first-hand knowledge about the charges, we are informing all our families out of an abundance of caution so that parents/guardians can direct any information they may have about this matter directly to the Ridge Meadows RCMP,” says the statement.

Olson has been on unpaid leave since the school district was notified of his arrest.

• Police are asking anyone with information about such incidents to contact the serious crimes unit at Ridge Meadows RCMP.

