One of 13 serval cats and kittens seized from a breeder near Kamloops. (BC SPCA)

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

The BC SPCA has seized 13 exotic cats and kittens from a breeder near Kamloops, the organization said Tuesday.

The SPCA said 10 serval cats and three serval kittens were seized from Little Fort. Servals cats are wild African cats, the organization said, “who require extensive space to run and a highly enriched environment to express natural play and hunting behaviours.”

“They are carnivores and require a very specialized diet to meet their physical needs, including proper bone development,” said Marcie Moriarty, BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer.

“The idea of these beautiful wild animals being confined in captivity is disturbing enough, but in this case, the animals were kept indoors in substandard conditions, without access to the outdoors or exercise.”

The SPCA found out about the cats after receiving reports of sick and injured animals being sold.

The organization said the servals were being kept in RV trailers and exposes to urine, with litter boxes overflowing with feces, without proper ventilation, little water, in high temperatures and with covered windows that didn’t let in any natural light.

The SPCA said it will pursue charges of animal cruelty against the breeder.

