15 gas tankers get escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria as gas shortage concerns boil over

15 gas tankers traveling from Mill Bay to Greater Victoria at 9 a.m. Nov. 18

The southbound view from Drive BC’s Bamberton camera at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. (Drive BC Traffic Camera)

Fresh gas supply is on its way to Greater Victoria Thursday morning after panic-buying caused long lineups and shortages Wednesday.

Langford director of engineering Michelle Mahovlich told Black Press Media 15 gas tankers are set to be escorted down the Malahat from Mill Bay at 9 a.m. No other traffic will be allowed through the area while they move through.

Once past the partial Malahat closure, Mahovlich said the tankers will complete their deliveries, although she doesn’t know which gas stations they are bound for.

Gas tankers typically hold approximately 30,000 to 40,000 litres of fuel, so 15 trucks should be able to fill 9,000 to 12,000 average-sized vehicle gas tanks.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

Drivers began filling up on gas early Wednesday morning across the region, triggering hours-long lineups and panic-buying into Thursday. Resulting congestion blocked intersections, bike lanes and bus routes, according to several police departments.

The Saanich Police Department urged people to delay refueling Thursday morning, noting the new supply on its way.

We are receiving reports that gas station line-ups are causing traffic disruptions to the point that @BCTransit is having to divert their buses to other routes. News reports suggest more fuel is on the way, so please consider delaying your re-fueling. #yyjtraffic — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) November 18, 2021

Reminder to drivers to please respect all traffic laws; please do not block intersections, flow of traffic and exercise patience and courtesy. Our officers are aware of current congestion and are working to ensure public safety and effective traffic flow. #yyjtraffic #csaan pic.twitter.com/0xRqIEyfM0 — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) November 17, 2021

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamalahat