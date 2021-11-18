The southbound view from Drive BC’s Bamberton camera at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. (Drive BC Traffic Camera)

The southbound view from Drive BC’s Bamberton camera at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. (Drive BC Traffic Camera)

15 gas tankers get escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria as gas shortage concerns boil over

15 gas tankers traveling from Mill Bay to Greater Victoria at 9 a.m. Nov. 18

Fresh gas supply is on its way to Greater Victoria Thursday morning after panic-buying caused long lineups and shortages Wednesday.

Langford director of engineering Michelle Mahovlich told Black Press Media 15 gas tankers are set to be escorted down the Malahat from Mill Bay at 9 a.m. No other traffic will be allowed through the area while they move through.

Once past the partial Malahat closure, Mahovlich said the tankers will complete their deliveries, although she doesn’t know which gas stations they are bound for.

Gas tankers typically hold approximately 30,000 to 40,000 litres of fuel, so 15 trucks should be able to fill 9,000 to 12,000 average-sized vehicle gas tanks.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

Drivers began filling up on gas early Wednesday morning across the region, triggering hours-long lineups and panic-buying into Thursday. Resulting congestion blocked intersections, bike lanes and bus routes, according to several police departments.

The Saanich Police Department urged people to delay refueling Thursday morning, noting the new supply on its way.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamalahat

Previous story
Patients cut off from dialysis treatments being flown to Abbotsford for medical care
Next story
‘Let’s all not shower at once’: Princeton mayor urges patience with flooded infrastructure

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions have caused slick roads throughout the North Okanagan Thursday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Highway 97 closed north of Vernon

A layer of snow begins to accumulate on Salmon Arm roads Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021. Environment Canada predicted the city would see up to two centimetres of snow and possible showers during the day. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm drivers get first snowfall of November 2021

Firefighters Sean Scott, Caleb Roy, Chris Scarborough and Travis Kaprowsky, along with the rest of the Salmon Arm fire department, collected toys to be distributed to those in need by the Shuswap Family Centre and the SAFE Society in the 2020 Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Fire Truck Toy Drive returns in December

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest living dog is 21-years-old