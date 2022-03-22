15-unit residential complex proposed for property next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

A development permit is being sought for a proposed 15-unit residential complex at 1910 11th Ave. NE., west of the city’s RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A development permit application for a proposed 15-unit residential complex on a property west of Salmon Arm’s RCMP detachment will be coming to city council.

The application received support to proceed to council at the city’s development and planning meeting of Monday, March 21.

The applicant is pursuing the permit along with a zoning variance – to decrease the minimum front parcel line setback from five metres to three – as well as permission to allow fencing along the eastern and southern parcel lines to a maximum height of eight feet.

Located at 1910 11th Ave. NE., the property is zoned and designated in city’s official community plan as high density residential. The applicant is proposing a 15-unit residential development consisting of three four-plex buildings and one three-plex, from 10.98 to 11.16 metres tall. According to the city, 19 parking spaces are required but 45 are proposed, including garages.

A staff report notes the city’s design review panel was supportive of the proposal, but with the inclusion of a screened and shared garbage/recycling area, as well as additional landscaping and enhancements for privacy between the subject property and the neighbouring RCMP detachment.

City development services director Kevin Pearson said staff was pleased with the proposal as amended.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked the applicants if they would consider in the construction phase the inclusion of conduits for wiring for either solar panels or electric vehicle charges for each unit? The applicant was amenable only to the addition for solar.

“It is practised and mandated in the Lower Mainland but not mandated here,” said Lavery, adding he would urge applicants to put conduit in for solar panels and electrical vehicles.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he was supportive of the permit and the variance, adding the fencing is “probably a win-win for those purchasing here and also the RCMP.”

