A tree fell on the wires at about 2 p.m.

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers without power in Magna Bay. (BC Hydro)

Trees down across wires have caused a power outage in the Magna Bay area of the Shuswap.

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers are without power since 2 p.m. Monday.

A crew is on site assessing the damage.

There is currently no time listed of when power will be restored.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Adams Lake at 265 hectares, three new fires discovered

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newspower outagesShuswap