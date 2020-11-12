$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the recent vandalism to Kelowna’s city hall.

Residents woke up on Remembrance Day to find city hall scrawled with spray-painted statements condemning government response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second time within three weeks.

The writing asked people to remember our veterans who “sacrificided (sic) their lives fighting to preserve a free world for us,” before delving into anti-lockdown messaging.

It has since been cleaned up, the cost of which Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said will come out of taxpayers’ pockets.

“It’s estimated that graffiti on public and private property causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage every year,” said Crime Stoppers’ local coordinator Gerry Guiltenane.

Anybody with information pertaining to the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online at crimestoppers.net.

