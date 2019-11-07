$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

The West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1500 block of Pinot Girls Drive on Nov. 7 after a wakeboard boat was stolen.

According to police, a 27-foot red and white Cobalt boat was stolen from the property along with a 2018 EZ Loader trailer that was carrying it.

The BC license plate number is WFA50P. The Cobalt’s HIN is US-FGE6S067K718 and the Volvo 380 engine’s serial number is A919673. The boat is worth approximately $150,000

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP phone number used in latest scam

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool
Next story
UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

Just Posted

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Both hairdressers work at Salmon Arm Tangles Salon

Fifth annual film festival in Salmon Arm to celebrate people’s ‘diversabilities’

Public invited to view thought-provoking, heart-warming films, show support for local group

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

West Kelowna resident warns of Santa’s Toy House scam

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Most Read