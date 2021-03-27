$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Okanagan business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre

A Vernon business in the Village Green Shopping Centre was hit by a brazen theft Thursday evening.

Clara Mainville, manager of Iris Optometrists and Opticians, notified the public of the theft via Facebook Friday morning. Mainville said the theft took place at 7:30 p.m. March 25.

The store is located within the Vernon shopping mall with no storefront facing the exterior of the building. The mall closes at 7 p.m. Thursdays. It is unclear how the thief got access to the store after-hours, though malls tend to keep the exit doors open past closing time to allow patrons to complete their shopping. In any case, within a few minutes a display case near the store entrance had been broken into and cleaned out.

A total of 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen, Mainville said. Security footage captured the theft, but the culprit was wearing a face mask and couldn’t be clearly identified.

A pair of designer Maui Jim sunglasses can have a retail price anywhere from $200 to $900 depending on the model. Mainville estimate the total value stolen at $15,000.

Mainville said the footage also captured bystanders who stayed on the sidelines while the robbery was taking place.

“And I may add, while he was tearing apart my display case shoppers where walking by as if nothing was unusual.”

Mainville urged residents to keep their eyes peeled in online buy-and-sell groups for the products.

The Morning Star has contacted the Vernon RCMP for further details.

The Village Green Centre could not be reached for comment prior to this story’s publication.

