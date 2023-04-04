16 Summerland awards presented for business and community excellence

Colin Powell of IGA Summerland was the recipient of the Businessperson of the Year Award. The award was presented April 1. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

It was a time to celebrate community achievement at the 83rd annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening, April 1.

A total of 16 awards were presented, with 12 business awards, three community awards and the Mayor’s Award of Excellence presented. The awards were presented before a full house at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.

Luke Johnson, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said the awards this year had around 60 nominations and showed a range of accomplishments.

The following are the awards presented:

•Hospitality and Tourism Excellence : Dirty Laundry Vineyard

•Accredited Professional Services Excellence: Yvonne Whiting Notary Public

•Environment and Sustainability Excellence: Hunters Hill Holdings Ltd.

•Customer Service Excellence: OK Tire Summerland

•Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup

•Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence: LocalMotive Organic Delivery

•Arts and Culture Award: Petra Höller, Summerland Museum and Archives

•Youth Leadership Award: Scarlett Bloom

•Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Jonah Cadieux-Johnson

•Retailer of the Year: Summerland Timber Mart

•Non-Profit Organization of the Year: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

•Citizen of the Year: Linda Van Alphen

•New Business of the Year: Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.

•Businessperson of the Year: Colin Powell, IGA Summerland

•Mayor’s Award of Excellence: Summerland auxiliary firefighters

•Business of the Year: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant

