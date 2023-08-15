Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a person riding an e-bike in Blind Bay on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a person riding an e-bike in Blind Bay on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

17-year-old e-bike rider seriously injured in Blind Bay collision

RCMP says use of motorcycle helmet ‘no doubt minimized the injuries’

An e-bike rider sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Blind Bay.

Police and other emergency personnel responded to the incident in the 2900 block of Cedar Drive in Blind Bay at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

According to witness accounts and closed-circuit video obtained from the area, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said a 17-year-old male who is a resident of Blind Bay, rounded a corner on an e-bike and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

West said the rider became lodged under the vehicle and, after being extracted, was transported to hospital in Kamloops.

“The operator of the bike suffered serious injures which the hospital is treating in ICU,” said West, adding the vehicle’s driver was cooperative and not injured.

West noted the e-bike rider was wearing a motorcycle helmet, as opposed to a cycling helmet, which “no doubt minimized the injuries sustained in this collision.”

