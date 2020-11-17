18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Interior Health is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases since Monday for the region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,106 in Interior Health since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 193 cases active and in isolation.

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the health region remains at three.

There are three long term care facility outbreaks in Interior Health. The outbreaks are confirmed at the Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops and Village by the Station in Penticton. Both facilities have one staff member each linked to the outbreak, with no resident cases. The third outbreak was reported Friday when a staff member in the Belgo unit at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna has tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak declared at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site in Kamloops remains at 10 cases.

Across the province, B.C. public health officials identified 717 more people with the novel coronaviruson Tuesday.

The new cases continue to be found mainly in the Lower Mainland, with 484 in the Fraser Health region and 177 more in Vancouver Coastal.

