Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

19 B.C. municipal officers under investigation for misconduct during undercover training

Details of the misconduct not detailed, but described as ‘serious and concerning’

Nineteen police officers across the province are under investigation, following alleged misconduct during an undercover officer training course earlier this year.

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner announced the investigation Monday (June 13), involving allegations against police officers from city police departments in Abbotsford, Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, Surrey, Saanich, Victoria and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The allegations brought forward were not detailed, and Black Press Media has asked for additional information.

In a statement, the OPCC said the alleged misconduct was reported to the BC Municipal Chiefs of Police by the RCMP who had officers present in an observer role. It was then reported to the OPCC and an order of investigation requested.

“The actions of some municipal police officers while performing various physical acts and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act,” the statement reads.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants.”

Chief Const. John Lo of the West Vancouver Police Department has been appointed as the discipline authority to oversee the probe.

The Police Complaint Commissioner is a civilian, independent Officer of the Legislature overseeing complaints, investigations and discipline involving municipal police in British Columbia.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPolice

Previous story
Trial underway for Osoyoos man charged in manslaughter death of wife
Next story
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare

Just Posted

Sandy Cameron and Donnie Clark will be joined by fellow veteran jazzers including Brian Pratt-Johnson, Bill Lockie and Colin Spence when The Old Guys perform at The Nexus at First, at Salmon Arm’s First United Church, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Contributed)
The Old Guys bring more than 300-years of musical experience to Salmon Arm stage

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is making sand and bags available for filling. (CSRD file photo)
Snowmelt, rain prompts flood watch for several Shuswap rivers

At its May 25 meeting, District of Sicamous council voted to proceed with a municipal boundary expansion study, focusing on properties on the west side of the Sicamous channel up to and including Mara Hills, formerly Hyde Mountain. (Google Earth map image)
Mara Hills owners back out of Sicamous boundary expansion study

Scotty Berg has a big summer ahead (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna star signs his first record deal