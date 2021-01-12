19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

An additional 19 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster at Big White Ski Resort, according to new information from Interior Health (IH).

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain.

Of the total cases, 29 are currently active and 133 have recovered.

In a statement, IH reminded those in the Big White community to avoid social gatherings, and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

The risk remains low for those visiting Big White Mountain, who follow public health guidance.

“We remain grateful to community leaders for their support, and remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19,” stated IH.

They also gave the following advice:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID‑19.

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.

Wash your hands often.

The health authority will continue to test for COVID-19 throughout the Big White community, and through environmental public health inspections.

IH will be releasing another update on the Big White cluster on Friday, Jan. 15.

