Kelowna International Airport. (File photo)

Kelowna International Airport. (File photo)

19 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard flights to and from Kelowna in September

During the week of Sept. 19 to 25, the Central Okanagan recorded 278 cases of the virus

Between Sept. 1 and 25, there were 19 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard domestic flights to and from Kelowna, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The following flights each contained a positive case of the virus:

  • WestJet flight #3309 on Sept. 1, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: two to eight
  • WestJet flight #3294 on Sept. 1, from Kelowna to Calgary. Rows affected: one to six
  • WestJet flight #3366 on Sept. 2, from Kelowna to Edmonton. Rows affected: 15 to 20
  • WestJet flight #3323 on Sept. 2, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: two to eight
  • Flair flight #447 on Sept. 3, from Edmonton to Kelowna. Rows affected: 28 to 34
  • WestJet flight #3330 on Sept. 6, from Vancouver to Kelowna. Rows affected: nine to 15
  • WestJet flight #280 on Sept. 6, from Kelowna to Calgary. Rows affected: one to five
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8401 on Sept. 6, from Calgary to Kelowna. Rows affected: seven to 13
  • WestJet flight #189 on Sept. 7, from Edmonton to Kelowna. Rows affected: three to nine
  • Flair flight #320 on Sept. 8, from Kelowna to Waterloo. Rows affected: three to nine
  • North Cariboo Air flight #2012 on Sept. 9, from Fort St. John to Kelowna. Rows affected: five to 11
  • Flair flight #319 on Sept. 12, from Waterloo to Kelowna. Rows affected: five to 11
  • WestJet flight #3366 on Sept. 13, from Kelowna to Edmonton. Rows affected: 10 to 16
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8403 on Sept. 15, from Calgary to Kelowna. Rows affected: 11 to 17
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8415 on Sept. 19, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: not reported
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8408 on Sept. 19, from Vancouver to Kelowna. Rows affected: not reported
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8414 on Sept. 22, from Vancouver to Kelowna. Rows affected: three to four and 12 to 15
  • Flair flight #447 on Sept. 24, from Edmonton to Kelowna. Rows affected: nine to 15
  • WestJet flight #3309 on Sept. 25, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: two to eight

During the week of Sept. 19 to 25, the Central Okanagan recorded 278 cases of COVID-19, a slight increase in numbers after seeing a decline in cases for five straight weeks.

On Friday, Oct. 1, the province expanded mandatory masking in schools to include Kindergarten to Grade 3 students. Previously masks were only required for students between Grade 4 and 12.

— With files from Paula Tran and Michael Rodriguez

READ MORE: Central Okanagan sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school officials on board with K-3 mask mandate

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Okanagan

Previous story
Canadian auto sales down 19.6 per cent in September as shortages weigh

Just Posted

Six sets of twins are attending Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous for the 2021-22 school year. From left to right, their names are: Levi and Cody Clark, Kate and Reese Osmundson, Maxx and Maycie-Jean Lane, Dustin and Dillon Hilder, Emily and Nathan Presley, and Aurora and Logan Dawson. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
2 x 6: Sicamous students share what they love most about being twins

Salmon Arm council gave third reading to zoning bylaw amendments aimed at prohibiting the bottling of groundwater for commercial sale. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council turns to zoning to plug groundwater extraction for bottling

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen’s assault appeal dismissed by judge

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said he wouldn’t support a permissive tax break for the Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch because it’s located in a commercial space. (File photo)
City council turns down tax break request for Salmon Arm library